Apple Plans to Launch Touchscreen MacBook Pros With Punch-Hole Design

Apple is reportedly planning to launch two touchscreen MacBook Pro models late next year or in early 2027.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros — codenamed K114 and K116 — will feature thinner and lighter frames and run on Apple’s upcoming M6 chips.

Apple appears to be shifting toward touchscreen functionality, a design approach that other PC makers adopted nearly a decade ago. In 2023, Bloomberg had already reported that Apple was experimenting with a touchscreen MacBook Pro.

The upcoming models are expected to feature OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) displays — the same technology currently used in iPhones and iPad Pros — marking the first time Apple will use this higher-end, slimmer display system in a Mac.

Bloomberg’s sources, who requested anonymity as the products have not yet been announced, said that despite the addition of a touchscreen, the new MacBook Pros will retain a full trackpad and keyboard. This design will allow users to interact both traditionally and via touch — an approach already embraced by PC makers like Dell, Acer, Lenovo, and Microsoft.

Apple also plans to remove the notch cutout at the top of the display and replace it with a punch-hole design similar to the iPhone’s Dynamic Island. The company has reportedly developed reinforced hinge and screen hardware to prevent display wobble when touched — a common issue in current touchscreen laptops.

Due to the high-end components, the revamped MacBook Pros are expected to cost a few hundred dollars more than current models.

Additionally, Apple is said to be exploring the possibility of bringing Face ID to Mac, potentially replacing the current Touch ID sensor — although this transition is still several years away.