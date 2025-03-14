Apple Plans To Introduce New AirPods Feature That Can Live-Translate Conversations.

Apple is planning to introduce a new feature for AirPods, enabling the device to live-translate conversations with people into another language.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the new AirPods feature will be offered as part of the software upgrade later this year and will be tied to the iOS 19 software update.

The report added that Apple’s rival Google has had this option in its Pixel buds for years.

The tech giant has added new features to the AirPods through software updates. Last year, Apple introduced hearing-aid and test features to the AirPods Pro 2. The company is planning to introduce more AirPods features, which include built-in cameras. Apple is currently working on the third-generation AirPods Pro.

The AirPods upgrade is part of Apple’s major software overhaul, which will change the look of the operating systems and the interface of the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

The software overhaul is due later this year and is based on Vision Pro’s software that will include a style update of icons, menus, apps, windows, and system buttons. The tech giant is planning to simplify the way users navigate and control their devices, said the Bloomberg report.

Apple is planning to showcase the new software at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2025.