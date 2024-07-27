Apple Plans To Assemble iPads in India

Apple is planning to assemble iPads in India through its partner Foxconn, according to a Economic Times report.





The Taiwanese contract manufacturer may assemble the iPads in its facility in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. Currently, Foxconn only assembles iPhones in India. “Foxconn is seriously looking to start assembling Apple iPads out of its Tamil Nadu facility,” the report said quoting a source. The report added another source saying that some rounds of discussions have already taken place.

However, the assembly of Mac range of laptops will take time due to limited production volume. Apple's plan to assemble products in India, aligns its strategies to diversify production beyond China. Last year, Apple diverted a portion of iPad production to Vietnam.



The ET report quoted an Industry experts as saying. “It ( iPad) is like a bigger iPhone in essence. So, it is something that can be assembled in India without too much trouble as Apple’s contract manufacturers are already well equipped to manage such functions.”