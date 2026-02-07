Apple Plans to Allow ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude in CarPlay

Apple is preparing to allow voice-controlled artificial intelligence apps from other companies in CarPlay, according to people familiar with the matter, a move that will let users query AI chatbots through its vehicle interface for the first time.

The company is working to support the apps in CarPlay within the coming months, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the plan hasn’t been announced.

The change marks a strategic shift for Apple, which until now has only allowed its own Siri assistant as a voice-control option within its popular vehicle infotainment software. With the move, AI providers such as OpenAI, Anthropic and Google will be able to release CarPlay versions of their apps that include a voice-control mode.

That means a driver could, say, ask ChatGPT for restaurant recommendations without taking their hands off the wheel. Apple customers have been clamoring for such an option for months, but there’s no guarantee that outside developers will follow through and take advantage of the capability.

A spokesperson for Cupertino, California-based Apple declined to comment.

There will still be limits. Apple won’t let users replace the Siri button on CarPlay or the wake word that summons the service. Instead, users will need to open the app to activate the third-party voice control, the people said.

Developers will be able to design their apps so voice mode launches automatically when the app is opened, which should help make it more convenient to use.

Siri is commonly used in CarPlay to manage music playback, send messages and handle navigation. But many people have turned to services such as ChatGPT, Gemini and other AI voice apps for broader questions and requests that go beyond Siri’s capabilities.

Users can already access AI apps on the iPhone and carry on conversations through a car’s speakerphone, but the experience is finicky and operates outside of CarPlay itself. Some people have also relied on less-than-ideal workarounds, such as syncing an AI app’s shortcut widget from the iPhone to CarPlay.

At the same time, Apple is working to beef up its technology. The company plans to update Siri this year with a feature it internally calls World Knowledge Answers. That will add some ChatGPT-like web search abilities and a tool that can summarize online information.

Apple last delivered a major update to CarPlay when it rolled out the iOS 26 operating system. That software — released in September — added features such as widgets and the new Liquid Glass interface.

The company also has launched a higher-end version of the platform, CarPlay Ultra, that lets drivers control functions like seat adjustments and climate settings directly through Apple’s software.

But that system is rolling out slowly and must be customized for each automaker. That means it’s likely to be a niche offering. CarPlay Ultra is available in Aston Martins and is slated to appear in at least one model from Kia or Hyundai later this year.

The standard CarPlay, meanwhile, is widely popular and has become a must-have option for many car buyers. Tesla Inc., a major CarPlay holdout, is now working to support the feature as well, Bloomberg News has reported.