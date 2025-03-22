Apple Foldable iPhone May Feature Liquid Metal Hinges to Reduce Creases, Improve Durability

Apple will be using liquid metal in the hinges of the foldable iPhone in order to improve durability and minimize crease marks, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo said that the hinges will be crafted from liquid metal using a die-casting process. He noted that Apple earlier used liquid metal for small components such as SIM ejector pins, but the foldable iPhone will mark Apple’s first major use of the material in a critical mechanical part.

Earlier, Kuo reported that the foldable iPhone will be launched next year and is positioned as a top-tier phone and could retail above $2,000 (Rs 1,74,211) and $2,500 (Rs 2,17,764).

According to Kuo, Apple may drop the Face ID feature for its first foldable iPhone and may bring back Touch ID due to “thickness and internal space constraints.” The Touch ID will be available through a side button, which may be similar to the Touch ID button in the iPad Air.

Apple’s foldable iPhone will have a book-style design and will feature a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch outer display, said Kuo.

Kuo added that the foldable iPhone will be 9-9.5mm thick when folded and 4.5 to 4.8mm when unfolded. In terms of cameras, the Apple foldable will feature a dual-camera setup and a front-facing camera that is positioned to be available when the device is folded and as well as unfolded.