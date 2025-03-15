Apple May Rename iPhone 17 Pro Max to iPhone 17 Ultra, New Leak Suggests

Apple might rename the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max as the iPhone 17 Ultra, according to a Korean leaker, yeux1122.

The leaker, in a blog post, apart from the name change, mentions three changes coming to the iPhone 17 Ultra. These include the rumored iPhone 17 Ultra being the only device in the iPhone 17 lineup to feature a smaller dynamic island, a vapor chamber cooling system, and a larger battery.

Last year, analyst Jeff Pu said that the iPhone 17 Pro Max may feature a “much narrowed Dynamic Island” but these rumor contradict a report by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, which claimed that the iPhone 17 will not have a smaller Dynamic Island. However, the Korean leaker in the blog claims that based on the quantity ordered from the suppliers, it will be insufficient to cover both iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models, indicating that only the iPhone 17 Ultra will only have the smaller dynamic island.

The leaker asserted that only the iPhone 17 Ultra will be equipped with a vapor chamber, despite rumors suggesting that the chamber may come either in the 17 Pro models or in all the iPhone 17 models.

The blog also mentions a larger battery for the iPhone 17 Ultra. Earlier, a Chinese leaker known as Ice Universe said that Apple may increase the thickness of the iPhone 17 Pro Max due to a larger battery.

According to the leaker, this is the iPhone 17 series lineup set to be launched in September 2025: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Ultra.

However, it remains to be seen whether Apple will adopt the “Ultra” name for the high-end iPhone 17 model. We must wait until the iPhone 17’s launch to determine if this rumour is accurate.