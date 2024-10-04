Apple May Launch These Four Products This Month

Apple launched the iPhone 16 series last month and now they are set for launching a few more devices this month.



The October event will reveal more products along with the iOS 18.1. Apple made iOS 18 available for public on September 20 but iOS 18.1 will mark the entry of Apple Intelligence.These are the devices that Apple will launch this October:Apple is expected to launch the MacBook Pro with M4 chip and it is set to come in three versions - M4, M4 Pro and M4 Max, which will be applied to all three Pro models including the entry-level 14-inch and premium 14-inch and 16-inch versions.Apple will be launching a new M4 Macs and rumours suggest that the company may also announce a redesigned M4 Mac mini.The tech giant may unveil two iPads - iPad 11 and iPad Mini 7th generation - at the event. iPad 11 may come with A16 chip with 128GB of base storage.The iPad Mini 7 is rumoured to feature A18 chip and also Apple Intelligence. It is said to have USB-C port and Apple Pencil 2 compatibility.These are the AI features coming with 18.1, which will be released this month. Proofread text for grammar errors and also sentence structure, Rewriting your content, summarizing incoming emails and messages and call recording.