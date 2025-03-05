Apple May Launch MacBook Air With M4 Chip Today
The M4 MacBook Air is said to come with significant upgrades compared to the M3 MacBook Air
Apple will be launching the M4 MacBook Air today as part of “new product wave,” according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.
Apple surprised everyone by launching the iPad Air with the M3 chip yesterday, as many were expecting the launch of the M4 MacBook Air.
Although Apple has not made any official statements yet, CEO Tim Cook teased the launch of new “Air” devices, which adds weight to his claim.
On Monday, Cook posted a teaser on X, announcing the launch of a new product “This week”. The teaser said, “There’s something in the air.”
The same “There’s something in the air” slogan was used by Apple before they announced the original MacBook Air in 2008.
The M4 MacBook Air will come in 13-inch and 15-inch variants, and it is said to come with significant upgrades compared to the M3 MacBook Air. The upcoming MacBook Air is expected to feature Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 12MP Center Stage camera, and longer battery life, upto 24 hours.
The M4 MacBook Air is said to start with 16GB of RAM, with an option to configure it up to 32GB. It is expected to come with a 10-core CPU and GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story