Apple May Launch MacBook Air With M4 Chip Today

Apple will be launching the M4 MacBook Air today as part of “new product wave,” according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Apple surprised everyone by launching the iPad Air with the M3 chip yesterday, as many were expecting the launch of the M4 MacBook Air.

Although Apple has not made any official statements yet, CEO Tim Cook teased the launch of new “Air” devices, which adds weight to his claim.

On Monday, Cook posted a teaser on X, announcing the launch of a new product “This week”. The teaser said, “There’s something in the air.”

The same “There’s something in the air” slogan was used by Apple before they announced the original MacBook Air in 2008.