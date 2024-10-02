Apple May Launch iPhone SE 4 with Apple Intelligence Early Next Year

Apple is set to announce a new budget-friendly iPhone SE 4 early next year.



According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is nearing production of an updated iPhone SE, codenamed v59. The company is also preparing to launch upgraded iPads along with the iPhone SE 4 next year. The last time Apple launched an SE model was in 2022.As per Gurman, there will be no home button in the iPhone SE 4 and the updated iPhone SE will have edge-to-edge screen. Along with the iPhone SE 4, the company is also manufacturing new iPad Air models and keyboards.The upcoming SE model will resemble the iPhone 14 including the notch cutout. The current iPhone SE 3 looks like iPhone 8.The iPhone is expected to support Apple Intelligence, which will be available in the newly launched iPhone 16 series and also the iPhone 15 Pro models. With the launch of iPhone SE 4, Apple will look to win back the low-end smartphone market.Apple will also unveil two iPad Air models - 11-inch and 13-inch versions and it will focus on internal improvements. The company is also preparing an updated version of Magic Keyboard for both the iPad Air models. A new iPad mini is expected to be launched by the end of this year.Apart from iPhone SE and iPads, we can expect a revamped Mac mini, updated MacBook Pros and iMacs which will sport M4 processor and also Apple Intelligence.