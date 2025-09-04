Apple May Launch AI Search Tool in Siri, Powered by Google Gemini

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch its own AI-powered web search tool in 2026, developed in collaboration with Google, according to a Bloomberg report.

The tool, internally dubbed World Knowledge Answers, will be integrated into Apple’s voice assistant Siri. Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that Apple and Google reached a formal agreement this week that allows Apple to test a Google-developed AI model in Siri.

Apple also intends to extend the technology to its Safari browser and Spotlight search. Apple is planning to launch the tool next year as part of its long-delayed overhaul to Siri.

The company also aims at making Siri and Apple’s operating systems a hub for web information — similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s AI Overview.

The new search experience will combine text, photos, videos, and local points of interest, along with an AI-driven summarization feature.