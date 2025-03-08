Apple May Increase iPhone 17 Pro Max Thickness for Larger Battery.

Apple has reportedly increased the thickness of the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max compared to its predecessor, the iPhone 16 Pro Max, according to a Chinese leaker known as Ice Universe.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is said to be 8.725mm thick, whereas the current iPhone 16 Pro Max’s thickness is 8.25mm. The increase in thickness is due to a larger battery, according to the leaker.

Apart from the thickness, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will have a frame similar to the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The iPhone 17 Pro models are rumoured to come with a rectangular camera bump with rounded corners, but the tech giant is said to stick with the current triangular arrangement for the rear camera. It is also rumoured to sport an aluminium frame, whereas the previous generations - 15 Pro and 16 Pro models - came with titanium frames. The back of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max may feature a half-aluminium and half-glass design.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series lineup this September. The company will unveil an ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air along with the standard and Pro models.