Apple May Add Camera Control, Sleep Detection Features To AirPods.

Apple is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to control their iPhone or iPad’s camera using their AirPods.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, the feature will let users take a picture by pressing the stem of the AirPods.

The report further states that the US tech giant is also developing a sleep detection feature for AirPods. If a person falls asleep while wearing their AirPods, the device will automatically pause whatever the user is listening to. However, it is still unclear whether an Apple Watch will be required for this feature to work.

Apple is said to be working on a “studio-quality” mic mode for AirPods, similar to the “Audio Mix” feature on the iPhone 16. The company is also reportedly working on new head gesture features for AirPods.

The tech giant is expected to unveil these features at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025, which is set to begin on June 9. Alongside these updates, Apple is also expected to announce major software updates, including iOS 26, macOS 26, iPadOS 26, watchOS 26, and more.