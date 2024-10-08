Apple MacBook Pro M4 Unboxing Video Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch

Apple is expected to unveil the MacBook Pros on November 1, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman but an alleged unboxing of the yet-to-be-announced MacBook Pro M4 was posted by a Russian YouTuber.



A 13-minute video of the unboxing was posted by YouTuber Wylsacom of the alleged model with the box and accessories.





Bloomberg's Mark Gurman spotted the video and said that the video is "unconfirmed but looks fairly legitimate." He also said that the box looks like last year's but it may not mean much.

Later, Gurman in a post on X said,"The “Mac 16,1” label the machine registers as on Geekbench is legitimate and does represent an M4 Mac. But those can be easily guessed."



Gurman shared images of the box of the alleged MacBook Pro M4 on X and the images shows the box with the specifications like the M4 chip, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.



However, the video is still unconfirmed as Apple is yet to officially announce it.



Apple may launch the MacBook Pro with M4 chip on November 1. Also, the tech giant will release the iOS 18.1 with Apple Intelligence on October 28, as per Gurman. Apple is taking its time with the rollout to ensure that major bugs are eliminated.