Apple Likely To Launch iPhone 17e This Month With Three Upgrades

Apple is likely to launch its entry-level iPhone 17e this month, featuring a design similar to the iPhone 16e.

The iPhone 16e was unveiled on February 19 last year, and rumours suggest that the iPhone 17e could be launched around the same time this year.

According to reports, the iPhone 17e will not undergo many changes, as it is expected to retain the same display, single rear camera, Action Button, and USB-C port as the iPhone 16e. Earlier rumours suggested that the iPhone 17e would feature a Dynamic Island; however, a report by Japanese blog Mac Otakara, citing a “reliable source,” claims that the upcoming entry-level iPhone will once again feature a notch, similar to the iPhone 16e.

That said, the report also states that the iPhone 17e is expected to receive three key upgrades. First, the device is likely to be powered by Apple’s A19 chip, an upgrade over the A18 chip in the iPhone 16e, resulting in improved performance.

Additionally, the iPhone 17e is expected to feature the new C1X modem, which Apple claims is twice as fast as the C1 modem found in the iPhone 16e. The device is also said to be equipped with the N1 chip, which supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.