Apple Launches MacBook Air With M4 Chip; Starting Rs 15,000 Cheaper Than M3 Model

Apple has launched the new MacBook Air with the M4 chip at a price lower than the previous generation.

The M4 MacBook Air in India starts from Rs 99,900 for the 13-inch model, which is Rs 15,000 cheaper than the M3 MacBook Air launched at Rs 1,14,900 last year. The 15-inch model price starts from Rs 1,24,900, which is Rs 10,000 cheaper than the M3 model, launched at Rs 1,34,900 last year.

The MacBook Air with M4 chip comes in a new “Sky Blue” colour, joining the existing midnight, starlight, and silver colour options.

The newly launched MacBook Air supports up to two external displays, and the unified memory starts from 16GB, supporting up to 32GB. It also supports Apple Intelligence.

The M4 MacBook Air features a 10-core CPU and GPU, making it 2x faster than the M1 model. It also offers 18-hours of battery life.

The MacBook Air comes with a new 12MP Center Stage camera. It also comes with a Liquid Retina display with up to 500 nits of brightness and support for 1 billion colors.

Apple has increased the Thunderbolt ports from Thunderbolt 3 to Thunderbolt 4. The device features Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, MagSafe 3 Charging port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and stereo speakers.

The M4 MacBook Air offers storage options starting from 256GB and going up to 2TB.

The newly launched MacBook Air models are now available to pre-order, and the sale commences from March 12.