Apple Launches iPad Mini 7; Check Features and Price in India
Apple launched the new generation of iPad Mini just few days before the rumoured October event.
The iPad Mini 7 was expected to be launched along with the M4 Macs but the Tech giant silently launched it, which is coming at an affordable price.
Apple has launched the new generation iPad after three years, as the last iPad Mini was announced in 2021.
Here are the features of the iPad Mini 7:
Design
The design and dimension are identical to the iPad Mini 6. The iPad Mini 7 will be available in four colours including two new variants - Space grey, blue, purple, and starlight. The new iPad Mini comes with a faster USB-C port with upto 10Gbps speed. It will also support Apple Pencil and Apple Pencil Pro.
Performance
The new iPad Mini gets the A17 Pro chip and it overpowers the iPad Mini 6, which features A15 Bionic chip. Apple says that A17 Pro brings a boost in graphics performance with a 5-core GPU, delivering a 25 percent jump over the previous generation.
RAM and Storage
The iPad Mini 7 comes with 8GB of RAM, which will boost the performance and also a jump compared to iPad Mini 6 which had 4GB of RAM.
The new iPad comes with three storage options, starting with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB while the iPad Mini 6 came with 64GB and 256GB options.
Apple Intelligence
The new iPad Mini 7 will come with the Apple Intelligence and it will be available with the iOS 18.1 update, set to be released this month. The features that will be available this month are writing tools, genmoji, revamped Siri, ChatGPT integration and more.
Display
The new iPad has a similar display of the iPad Mini 6 - 8.3-inch display and up to 500 nits brightness. The newly launched iPad will again miss the ProMotion display, meaning it comes with 60Hz refresh rate.
Camera
iPad Mini 7 has the same 12MP single camera as the iPad Mini 6 but Apple claims that the camera sensor is upgraded and it will support Smart HDR 4. When it comes to the selfie camera, it has the same 12MP ultrawide selfie camera.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
