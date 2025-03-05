Apple Launches iPad 11 With A16 chip

Apple has launched the 11th-generation iPad with the A16 chip, alongside the iPad Air models.

Notably, the tech giant has doubled the storage options for the entry-level iPad, but it lacks the Apple Intelligence feature, even though it runs the iPadOS 18 version.

The iPad 11 is 30 percent faster than the previous generations. It features a 11-inch liquid retina display and supports Apple accessories like the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard.

The newly updated iPad offers several features such as a new Calculator app, Smart Script in the Notes app, new Audio recording and Transcription, and a customisable Home Screen.

The iPad 11 features a 12MP wide-angle rear camera and a 12MP Center Stage camera. It will be available in three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

The new iPad comes in four colour options: Blue, Pink, Yellow, and Silver. The pricing in India commences at Rs 34,900 for the WiFi model and Rs 49,900 for the WiFi+Cellular model. Customers can now pre-order it, starting March 4. The sales will commence on March 12.