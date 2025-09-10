Apple iPhone Air vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Which is Thinner?

Apple unveiled its thinnest iPhone to date — the iPhone Air — on Tuesday at the “Awe Dropping” event in Cupertino, California.

Measuring just 5.6 millimeters thick, the iPhone Air is among the slimmest smartphones available on the market today. It features a 6.5-inch OLED display with 120Hz ProMotion, paired with a Titanium frame for durability and lightweight design. The phone is powered by the A19 Pro chip, along with Apple’s C1X modem and N1 networking chip. The iPhone Air comes in four colors: Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, and Sky Blue.

Which is thinner?

Samsung launched its own ultra-thin smartphone, the Galaxy S25 Edge, in May 2025. Between the two, Apple’s iPhone Air is thinner, measuring 5.6 mm, compared to the 5.8 mm thickness of the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Other Key Differences

Despite the iPhone Air being just 0.2 mm thinner than Galaxy S25 Edge, users will likely focus on two major differences: the camera setup and the price.

• Camera:

The Galaxy S25 Edge boasts a 200MP wide camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera, offering versatile photography options.

In contrast, the iPhone Air features only a single 48MP Fusion camera on the back.

• Price:

The iPhone Air starts at ₹1,19,900 for the 256GB variant, ₹1,39,900 for the 512GB variant, and ₹1,59,900 for the 1TB variant.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is more affordable than iPhone Air, priced at ₹1,09,999 for the 256GB variant and ₹1,19,999 for the 512GB variant.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Highlights

The Galaxy S25 Edge features a 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It is available in three sleek colors: Titanium Icy Blue, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Jet Black.