Apple iPhone 17 Shoppers Notice Scratches on Blue Pro, Black Air

Gadget shoppers from Hong Kong to London to New York waited on long lines Friday to purchase Apple’s latest iPhones. But some arrived at retailers to find that certain store models were already scratched. The deep blue variants of the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max exhibited scuffs after just a few hours of being on display, Bloomberg News found from visits to Apple stores in New York, Hong Kong, Shanghai and London. The black iPhone Air also showed itself to be prone to scratching, the reporters observed. In addition, Apple’s magnetic MagSafe charger can leave a visible circular mark on the back of the iPhone 17 Pro models, Bloomberg found. It’s the company’s first major physical redesign of its smartphones in years. With this generation, the handsets return to an aluminum shell and feature what Apple has touted as a more scratch-resistant finish on the back. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Can't believe the iPhone 17 Pro demo units in stores are already scratched up. Didn't take long at all. 🤔

Consumers in China, one of the first markets where the new devices went on sale, took to social media earlier Friday with photos of scratches on the back of the newly released iPhone 17 lineup. As of Friday afternoon, the related hashtag was among the top trending topics on China’s Weibo, with more than 40 million views. Users on X similarly posted images and video of the scratched handsets. Aluminium, the material Apple used for its iPhone 17 Pro and Max enclosures, is known to be scratch prone, and the blemishes are especially conspicuous on dark-colored devices. The iPhone 5, released in 2012, received similar complaints from users about scuffs on the black and slate models. The iPhone 17 Pro is offered in three shades, with the deep blue being the darkest. That handset is not offered in black, which is otherwise a mainstay in Apple’s usual iPhone color selection.

Demo unit iPhone 17 Pro scratches on day 1… (it's not even 24 hours yet)



Use a case immediately if you don't wait to experience this kind of issue. I'm very disappointed with the quality here

Apple has contended with launch-day hiccups in past years. Users also complained about how the iPhone 7’s glossy black finish could be easily scuffed. Earlier, the super thin iPhone 6 experienced a more serious issue, as users found it was susceptible to bending. The iPhone 4 also infamously had a problem with its wireless antenna failing when held in a certain way.