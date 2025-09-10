Apple iPhone 17 Series: Pricing in India, US, Canada, Australia, UK, Dubai, Vietnam Compared

Apple unveiled the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max at the “Awe Dropping” event in Cupertino, California, on September 9. The iPhone 17 lineup will be available for pre-order starting September 12, with purchases beginning September 19.

Compared to other countries, iPhones are cheaper in the United States followed by Canada, but buyers should be aware of a few important considerations before purchasing from there. US iPhones only support eSIM and do not include a physical SIM card slot. In contrast, iPhones sold in India come with both a nano SIM slot and eSIM support.

Additionally, users should be mindful that some markets sell carrier-locked iPhones, which may not be compatible with SIM cards from India or other countries.

Prices:

United States

iPhone 17: $799 (256GB) (₹70,419), $999 (512GB) (₹88,046)

iPhone Air: $999 (256GB) (₹88,046), $1199 (512GB) (₹1,05,673), $1399 (1TB) (₹1,23,300)

iPhone 17 Pro: $1099 (256GB) (₹96,859), $1299 (512GB) (₹1,14,486), $1499 (1TB) (₹1,32,113)

iPhone 17 Pro Max: $1199 (256GB) (₹1,05,673), $1399 (512GB) (₹1,23,300), $1599 (1TB) (₹1,40,927), $1999 (2TB) (₹1,76,180)

United Kingdom

iPhone 17: £799 (256GB) (₹95,227), £999 (512GB) (₹1,19,064)

iPhone Air: £999 (256GB) (₹1,19,064), £1199 (512GB) (₹1,42,901), £1399 (1TB) (₹1,66,737)

iPhone 17 Pro: £1099 (256GB) (₹1,30,982), £1299 (512GB) (₹1,54,819), £1499 (1TB) (₹1,78,656)

iPhone 17 Pro Max: £1199 (256GB) (₹1,42,901), £1399 (512GB) (₹1,66,737), £1599 (1TB) (₹1,90,574), £1999 (2TB) (₹2,38,248)

Australia

iPhone 17: A$1,399 (256GB) (₹81,348), A$1,799 (512GB) (₹1,04,607)

iPhone Air: A$1,799 (256GB) (₹88,046), A$2,199 (512GB) (₹1,27,862.22), A$2,599 (1TB) (₹1,51,120)

iPhone 17 Pro: A$1,999 (256GB) (₹1,16,225), A$2,399 (512GB) (₹1,39,481), A$2,799 (1TB) (₹1,62,737)

iPhone 17 Pro Max: A$2,199 (256GB) (₹1,27,855), A$2,599 (512GB) (₹1,51,122), A$2,999 (1TB) (₹1,74,380), A$3,799 (2TB) (₹2,20,898)

Canada

iPhone 17: $1,129 (256GB) (₹71,812), $999 (512GB) (₹90,899)

iPhone Air: $1,449 (256GB) (₹92,171), $1,749 (512GB) (₹1,11,255), $2,049 (1TB) (₹1,30,320)

iPhone 17 Pro: $1599 (256GB) (₹1,01,699), $1,899 (512GB) (₹1,20,794), $2,199 (1TB) (₹1,39,877)

iPhone 17 Pro Max: $1,749 (256GB) (₹1,11,253), $2,049 (512GB) (₹1,30,320), $2,349 (1TB) (₹1,49,437), $2,949 (2TB) (₹1,87,607)

Dubai

iPhone 17: AED 3,399 (256GB) (₹81,682), AED 4,249 (512GB) (₹1,02,109)

iPhone Air: AED 4,299 (256GB) (₹1,03,310), AED 5,149 (512GB) (₹1,23,737), AED 5,999 (1TB) (₹1,44,164)

iPhone 17 Pro: AED 4,699 (256GB) (₹1,12,923), AED 5,549 (512GB) (₹1,33,350), AED 6,399 (1TB) (₹1,53,776)

iPhone 17 Pro Max: AED 5,099 (256GB) (₹1,22,535), AED 5,949 (512GB) (₹1,42,962), AED 6,799 (1TB) (₹1,63,389), AED 8,499 (2TB) (₹2,04,242)

Vietnam

iPhone 17: VND 24,999,000 (256GB) (₹83,446), VND 31,499,000 (512GB) (₹1,05,143)

iPhone Air: VND 31,999,000 (256GB) (₹1,06,812), VND 38,499,000 (512GB) (₹1,28,509), VND 44,999,000 (1TB) (₹1,50,206)

iPhone 17 Pro: VND 34,999,000 (256GB) (₹1,16,826), VND 41,499,000 (512GB) (₹1,38,523), VND 47,999,000 (1TB) (₹1,60,220)

iPhone 17 Pro Max: VND 37,999,000 (256GB) (₹1,26,802), VND 44,499,000 (512GB) (₹1,48,493), VND 50,999,000 (1TB) (₹1,70,234), VND 63,999,000 (2TB) (₹2,13,564)

India

iPhone 17: ₹82,900 (256GB), ₹1,02,900 (512GB)

iPhone Air: ₹1,19,900 (256GB), ₹1,39,900 (512GB), ₹1,59,900 (1TB)

iPhone 17 Pro: ₹1,34,900 (256GB), ₹1,54,900(512GB), ₹1,74,900 (1TB)

iPhone 17 Pro Max: ₹1,49,900 (256GB), ₹1,69,900 (512GB), ₹1,89,900 (1TB), ₹2,29,900 (2TB)