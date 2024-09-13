Apple iPhone 16 pre-bookings to go live soon; where to order

Hyderabad: Pre-bookings of Apple's latest line-up, the iPhone 16 series would go live on Friday from 5:30 PM onwards.

The pre-bookings will go live for all 16 series models including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 plus, iPhone 16 pro and iPhone 16 pro max. It will also be the first iPhone line-up to be endowed with the groundbreaking Apple Intelligence.

The company has also announced that the device will be available from 20th September in the Indian market, with the base variant (128GB) costing Rs. 1,19,900.

Interested people can pre-book the choice of devices at Apple India (Online), Apple Store Saket (Delhi), Apple Store BKC (Mumbai), Flipkart, Amazon, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay sales, Mapple Stores, Aptronix stores and others. Exciting offers such as Instant discounts, No cost EMIs, Trade-in options would be available.

Meanwhile, according to media reports, the 'Apple India' website went down just hours before the start of pre-bookings.