Apple iPad 11 May Come With A16 Chip, Wi-Fi 6E Support

Apple is currently working on the entry level iPad, which hasn't been refreshed since 2022. The tech giant may launch iPad 11 and these are the rumoured features of the upcoming low-cost iPad from Apple.



Design

The 2022 iPad featured a 10.9-inch display with a Touch ID button. The iPad 11 is expected to have the same display size but it may get new colours. Currently, the iPad comes in four colours - Silver, Yellow, Pink and Blue.The iPad 11 will have the USB-C port like the 2022 iPad and will continue to support USB-C Apple Pencil.The iPad 11 is rumoured to come with A16 chip, used in the iPhone 15 models. Currently, iPad 10 features a A14 chip that was used in iPhone 12 series.Apple is updating most of its products with Wi-Fi 6E, so the iPad may come with Wi-Fi 6E support. The 2022 10-generation model supports Wi-Fi 6.The tech giant is rumoured to hold an event in October and may launch the iPad 11 at the event. But Apple analysts suggest that iPad 11 may launch in 2025.