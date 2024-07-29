Apple May Delay Release of Apple Intelligence: Report

Apple may delay the launch of Apple Intelligence, as it was anticipated to be unveiled with the upcoming iPhone 16 series and new iPad, according to a Bloomberg report.



As per the report, the tech giant is planning to roll out Apple's AI features in October, a month after the launch of iPhone 16. The AI features will be rolled out in an update, iOS 18.1.The delay will allow the company to fix bugs, so that a smooth consumer release of Apple's AI features can be ensured. Apple unveiled the Apple Intelligence at Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June and it was reported that Apple's AI features will be launched with the iPhone 16 series and iPads with iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 in September.Apple is planning to make Apple Intelligence available for the developers this week via iOS 18 and iOS 18.1 betas. Usually the company will not release the preview of follow-up updates until the initial version of the software is released publicly, stated the report.This means the initial iPhone 16 models will not be coming with AI features. Even with the release of iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1, few features will be missing including updates to Siri, as Apple is planning to roll out the AI features via multiple updates starting from the end of 2024 and through the first half of 2025.Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 16 series in September.