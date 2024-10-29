Apple Intelligence Features Released With iOS 18.1 Update

Apple rolled out the iOS 18.1 update on Monday and the software update includes the Apple Intelligence features.

The iPhone 15 Pro models and iPhone 16 series lineup will get the Apple Intelligence but only a handful. Apple has not released all the AI features with iOS 18.1. The tech giant will take time to roll out all the features.



These are the Apple Intelligence features rolled out with iOS 18.1



Writing tools: Writing tools helps the user to proofread, summarize and rewrite the text.

Siri: Siri has got a new look and there's a type to siri feature. Siri now understands when you sumble over words.

Smart Replies: Apple will now suggest replies to incoming messgaes in Mail and Messages.

Summary: Apple Intelligence will summarize email messages and notifications. The users will now get summaries of transcriptions in the notes app and websites in Safari.

Clean up: Apple has introduced the Clean Up feature for removing unwanted objects from images.

Photos: Now with just a description, users can create custom slideshows.

Focus: The Reduce Interruptions Focus will now only show only important notifications.