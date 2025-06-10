Apple Expands ChatGPT Deal, Mimics Google In AI Comeback Attempt

Apple introduced a number of AI-powered features during the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, even as long-awaited enhancements to its Siri voice assistant remain far off.

The announcements included an expanded relationship with ChatGPT maker OpenAI, which first teamed up with Apple last year and underpins many of the new capabilities that are coming to iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26 and visionOS 26 this fall.

Artificial intelligence wasn’t the main focus of the event, which dwelled more on operating system design changes and other features. But the AI capabilities will help Apple’s iOS begin to match more of the features that are already offered by Samsung and Google in Android devices.

These are the notable AI-related features that were announced at WWDC: