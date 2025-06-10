Apple Expands ChatGPT Deal, Mimics Google In AI Comeback Attempt
Apple introduced a number of AI-powered features during the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, even as long-awaited enhancements to its Siri voice assistant remain far off.
The announcements included an expanded relationship with ChatGPT maker OpenAI, which first teamed up with Apple last year and underpins many of the new capabilities that are coming to iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26 and visionOS 26 this fall.
Artificial intelligence wasn’t the main focus of the event, which dwelled more on operating system design changes and other features. But the AI capabilities will help Apple’s iOS begin to match more of the features that are already offered by Samsung and Google in Android devices.
These are the notable AI-related features that were announced at WWDC:
- Live Translation: Apple’s Messages, Phone and FaceTime apps will soon gain live translation capabilities, making it easier to have conversations when traveling abroad or if you’re chatting with someone who speaks another language. Text messages can be delivered in a recipient’s chosen language, and replies will automatically be translated to the sender’s preferred language. During phone calls, translations are spoken aloud throughout the course of a conversation. And when on a FaceTime video chat, users will see live caption translations on the screen as the speaker’s voice comes through. Apple is playing catch-up with Google and Samsung here: Both companies have offered some degree of live translation for years now.
- On-Screen Content: Starting with iOS 26, Apple’s Visual Intelligence feature will be able to analyze images and text on an iPhone’s screen, and users can ask ChatGPT for more information about whatever they’re looking at. Users will also be able to search Google for images or products similar to what’s currently on their screen. This feature is extremely similar to Google’s Circle to Search functionality on Android. Apple says the on-screen awareness feature will be accessible whenever users take a screenshot.
- Workout Buddy: Exclusive to the Apple Watch, an AI-generated voice will keep users aware of their exercise benchmarks, workout progress and fitness goals with an enthusiastic, supportive tone. This voice coach is inspired by Apple Fitness+ instructors, according to the company, and is meant to keep people motivated throughout an exercise routine or run. Workout Buddy can be enabled when an Apple Watch is used with Bluetooth headphones. The feature will only be available in English at launch, however, and will be limited to popular workout types such as running, walking, outdoor cycling and high-intensity interval training, as well as functional and traditional strength training.
- Genmoji: Apple’s new software releases will let users mix two emoji together for more creative possibilities. And when using Apple’s Image Playground software, customers can quickly access ChatGPT to turn images into something like “an oil painting style or vector art,” Apple said in its announcement. It’s also easier to make tweaks to expressions or personal attributes when trying to recreate friends and family using Image Playground.
- Messages: Apple Intelligence will suggest when a poll might be useful in a group chat conversation, and users will be able to create custom backgrounds for their chats with a prompt.
- Wallet: Apple is continuing to expand the features of its Wallet app, which “can now identify and summarize order tracking details from emails sent from merchants or carriers” to provide a centralized hub for your deliveries.
- AI Models: Developers will take advantage of the on-device Apple Intelligence foundation model to add AI-powered capabilities (like natural language search) to their apps. These features work offline and don’t incur any cloud-computing costs. Separately, the more advanced Shortcuts app in iOS 26 and macOS 26 will offer “intelligent actions” powered by Apple Intelligence. They will incorporate Writing Tools, Image Playground and other capabilities.
( Source : Bloomberg )
