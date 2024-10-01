Apple Diwali Sale to Commence on October 3
Apple has announced the Diwali sale which is set to begin on October 3, 2024 and it is expected that Apple products including iPhones, iPads and other products will be available at a discounted price.
The offer is applicable on their official website as well their stores located in Delhi and Mumbai. Apple's website has a banner which says, "Our festive offer lights up 3 October."
According to the official website, users will get 3 months of Apple Music free with the purchase of selected Apple devices. Users can also choose to pay using low monthly instalments with No Cost EMI up to 6 months from leading banks.
iPhones and iPads are already on sale on ecommerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart. These discounts may not match with the offers available on the two e-commerce platforms but it may be for the people who wish to purchase from the official website or stores.