Apple Diwali Sale to Commence on October 3

The offer is applicable on their official website as well their stores located in Delhi and Mumbai. Apple's website has a banner which says, "Our festive offer lights up 3 October."



According to the official website, users will get 3 months of Apple Music free with the purchase of selected Apple devices. Users can also choose to pay using low monthly instalments with No Cost EMI up to 6 months from leading banks.



iPhones and iPads are already on sale on ecommerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart. These discounts may not match with the offers available on the two e-commerce platforms but it may be for the people who wish to purchase from the official website or stores.