Apple Diwali Sale Commences, Free Earbuds with iPhone 15

Apple has kickstarted its Diwali sale starting from today and it has some special offers in its store for India fans.



One of the key highlights is the instant cashback of up to Rs 10,000 and for those with American Express, Axis Bank or ICICI Bank cards, this can be availed at the checkout. It also offers 12 months of No Cost EMI.





Customers who are opting for iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, will get a Rs 5,000 discount. If you purchase an iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max you will get an instant cashback of Rs 5,000. Apple is offering Rs 3,000 cashback for iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, while Rs 2,000 off on iPhone SE.

Apple is giving away Beats Solo Buds for free if you buy an iPhone 15 from an Apple Store but the offer is valid till tomorrow (October 4).



MacBook



MacBook Air Model with M3 chip in 13-inch and 15-inch versions will be available with cashback of Rs 10,000. MacBook Air with M2 chip is available with cashback Rs 8,000 and Rs 4,000 discount for Mac mini.



iPad



iPad Pro 11-inch and 13-inch versions comes with a cashback of Rs 6,000 and the iPad Air will be available with a discount of Rs 4,000.



AirPods



Customers opting for AirPods Pro can get a Rs 2,000 cashback and Rs 1,500 off on AirPods 4. While, AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation gets Rs 1,500 instant discount. The AirPods Max gets Rs 4,000 cashback.