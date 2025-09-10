Apple Discontinues These iPhone Models Following iPhone 17 Launch

Following the launch of the iPhone 17 series, Apple has discontinued four older models: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Apple typically discontinues previous-generation iPhones—and especially Pro models—after unveiling their successors, and this year follows the same trend. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, powered by the A16 Bionic chip, were introduced in September 2023, while the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, featuring the A18 Pro chip, launched last year. However, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus remain available for purchase in India, offering buyers a more affordable option.

At its “Awe Dropping” event on September 9, Apple unveiled four new models: the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. All four models start with 256GB of storage and come equipped with ProMotion displays. In addition, the company introduced AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch SE 3, and Apple Watch Ultra 3.

The new iPhone 17 series will be available for pre-order starting September 12, with official sales beginning on September 19.