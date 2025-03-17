Apple Considered Launching iPhone 17 Air Without Charging Port: Report

Apple has considered launching the iPhone 17 Air without a USB-C charging port, making it the first iPhone model without a charging port, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Mark Gurman, in his Power On newsletter, said that Apple decided against making the iPhone 17 Air without a charging port, but the idea still remains on the table, meaning the future iPhone models may arrive without a charging port.

The report said that Apple wanted to launch the iPhone 17 Air as the first port-free iPhone, but due to regulations, especially from the EU, led Apple to include the USB-C charging port.

Gurman also said that the iPhone 17 Air will “foreshadow a move to slimmer models without charging ports” and it will represent the beginning of a “sea change” for Apple.

“Apple executives say that if this new iPhone is successful, the company intends to again attempt to make port-free iPhones and move more of its models to this slimmer approach,” Gurman wrote.

Earlier, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple may launch the first port-free iPhone in 2021, which did not happen. Over the years, Apple has shifted from the Lightning port to the USB-C charging port, but the wait for the first port-free iPhone model still continues.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series in September 2025, and it is said to come in four models with significant design changes. The four models: iPhone 17 , iPhone 17 Air, will replace iPhone 17 Plus, iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be renamed as the iPhone 17 Ultra.