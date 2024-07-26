Apple announces price drop across iPhone range

Apple has slashed prices across its iPhone lineup in India. The price cuts come in the wake of India's recent budget announcement. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her Union Budget speech that the the basic customs duty (BCD) on imported mobile phones and components will be reduced from 20% to 15%. Significantly, this is also the first time Apple has lowered prices for its Pro models in the Indian market.



Apple iPhone models: New prices



The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max which launched at a starting price of Rs 1,34,900 and Rs 1,59,900 respectively. The iPhone 15 Pro is now available for Rs Rs 1,29,800 and the iPhone 15 Pro Max is selling for Rs 1,54,000. The iPhone 15 Pro has got a price cut of Rs 5,100 whereas the iPhone 15 Pro Max price has been slashed by Rs 5,900.



The ‘vanilla’ iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models, on the other hand, have received a rather modes price cut. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus prices have been reduced by mere Rs 300 and are now available at Rs 79,600 and Rs 89,600 respectively.



The iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 have got the same modest price cut of Rs 300. The affordable iPhone SE has got a price cut of Rs 2,300. The iPhone SE is now available for Rs 47,600 and was earlier priced at Rs 49,900.



The iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 are selling at Rs 59,600 and Rs 69,600 respectively.





