Anthropic Study Raises Questions Over Future of Jobs in Age of AI

Research based on real workplace AI interactions shows some digital jobs face high automation risk, while hands-on and service roles remain relatively safer.A new study by artificial intelligence company Anthropic has sparked global debate about the future of work, revealing how AI is increasingly being used across real-world jobs and which professions may be most affected in the coming years.

The research analysed millions of workplace interactions with AI systems to understand how artificial intelligence is assisting employees in tasks such as writing, coding, research, customer support and data analysis. The company, known for developing the AI model Claude, used this data to examine how AI tools are being integrated into everyday professional work.

Researchers developed a metric called “Observed Exposure” to measure how frequently AI performs tasks associated with specific jobs. By comparing AI capabilities with real-world usage patterns, the study found that AI is currently more likely to assist workers rather than fully replace them.

According to the analysis, certain professions have relatively low exposure to AI automation. These roles are typically hands-on jobs that require physical skills, unpredictable environments or direct human interaction. Examples include motorcycle mechanics, electricians, construction workers, power-line installers, HVAC technicians, maintenance and repair workers, plumbers, welders, carpenters and heavy equipment operators.

Service and hospitality roles such as bartenders, cooks, chefs, dishwashers and hotel service staff also show lower exposure to AI automation. Safety and outdoor roles including lifeguards, firefighters, emergency responders and forest firefighters remain difficult for AI systems to replicate due to the unpredictable nature of the work.

Care-related professions such as caregivers, nursing aides and childcare workers are also considered relatively safe because they rely heavily on empathy, human interaction and physical presence.

In contrast, the study identified several occupations with high AI exposure, particularly those involving repetitive digital tasks. Jobs such as computer programmers, data entry clerks, customer service representatives, medical record specialists and market research analysts are among the most vulnerable to automation. Researchers estimate that in some of these roles, up to 67 percent of tasks could already be automated using existing AI tools.

However, the report emphasises that AI typically automates specific tasks rather than entire professions. The highest concentration of AI usage is currently found in knowledge-based work such as software development, writing and editing, data analysis and office-related tasks.

Dario Amodei warned that artificial intelligence could potentially replace up to half of entry-level white-collar jobs within the next five years, raising concerns about possible unemployment. At the same time, many technology leaders argue that AI will also create new types of jobs as industries adapt.

Experts suggest the global labour market may undergo several key changes in the coming decade. These include the rise of AI-assisted workers who collaborate with AI tools to boost productivity, increased demand for skilled manual trades that are harder to automate, and the emergence of new AI-related careers such as AI engineering, AI safety research, prompt engineering and robotics maintenance.

The study highlights that while artificial intelligence is reshaping many industries, the future of work will likely involve humans and AI working together rather than one fully replacing the other.

This article is written by Aditya Kumar Singh, an intern from Loyola Academy.