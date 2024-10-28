Android 16 May Bring Notification Feature Similar to Apple's Dynamic Island

Google may bring a new notifications feature to Android 16, letting apps create “Rich Ongoing Notifications”.



According to a report by Android Authority, Rich Ongoing Notifications is an API that allows apps to show more information than just an icon in the status bar. This new notification system will allow apps to create chips in the status bar and tapping these chips will likely open a dialogue box, showing more information about the notification.

However, more details on the Rich Ongoing Notifications API is yet to be out as Google is reportedly still working on it.



The Rich Ongoing Notifications may be inspired by Apple’s Dynamic Island which lets users know the status of the ongoing notifications like telling you when to expect your cab to arrive and more. But it should be noted that status bar is not new to Android as Android 12 enabled dialer apps to show duration of ongoing call in status bar before Apple’s Dynamic Island was introduced.

















In the images posted by Android Authority, we can see that Google will use an empty space on the top-left side of the status bar to showcase the ongoing notifications whereas Dynamic Island uses the whole notch on the iPhones.



However, it should be noted that this feature is in early stages and more details are yet to be out. Google recently rolled out Android 15 and will release Android 16 in 2025.