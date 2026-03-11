Amazon Launches Healthcare AI Assistant on Its Website, App

New York: Amazon will expand access to its healthcare AI assistant for customers using its website and app, aiming to streamline care for over 30 conditions, ‌it said on Tuesday.

The artificial intelligence assistant can explain results, connect patients with providers and answer questions about medications and symptoms, the company said in a release. The model, announced in January, was previously exclusive to members of One Medical, the company's clinical ⁠services provider.

Customers do not need to be members of Prime, the company's premium prescription service, or One Medical to use the free assistant.

"Health AI is designed to handle the logistical and informational work that creates friction in healthcare, so patients and providers can spend more time on what matters most," said Andrew Diamond, chief medical officer at Amazon One Medical.

For non-emergency conditions ranging from acne and head lice ‌to ⁠diabetes and sleep apnea, the agent can help manage symptoms, conduct virtual assessments, and provide treatment advice.

A spokesperson for the company said the assistant does not create treatment plans, and when patients require treatments or have ⁠complex conditions, they will be connected with a provider. Visits that require a provider cost $29 each for patients who are not One Medical members or not ⁠using an introductory offer through Prime.

Customers can give the agent permission to access medical data, including lab results, records and clinical ⁠notes. The assistant can also analyze healthcare purchases made on the website, such as vitamins or blood pressure monitors, in order to ask follow-up questions.