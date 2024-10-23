All You Need To Know About Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset

The company claims that Adreno GPU achieves 40 percent enhanced performance and 40 percent improved efficiency. System-wide, experience an overall power savings of 27 percent, while, Hexagon NPU, delivers a 45% percent AI performance improvement and 45 percent better performance per watt.

The flagship chip features X80 5G Modem-RF System with a dedicated AI tensor accelerator achieves multi-gigabit 5G speeds in more places with the first 4x6 MIMO solution,and for connectivity, it brings the Qualcomm FastConnect 7900 System with support for Wi-Fi 7 at 6GHz, 5GHz and 2.4GHz spectral bands and Bluetooth 5.4.

Snapdragon 8 Elite features Qualcomm AI ISP which offers limitless Semantic Segmentation at 4K resolution, video object eraser, real-time skin and sky adjustments through Insight AI. The chip also supports up to 320-megapixel camera sensors, featuring a triple 18-bit Spectra AI ISP setup and also it supports video capture and playback in up to 8K resolution at 60 frames per second.

The Chipset also comes with biometric support for voice, facial and iris-based authentication.