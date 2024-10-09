All Variants of iPhone 17 May Come With 120Hz Displays

Apple launched the iPhone 16 series in September and the release of the upcoming iPhone 17 series is almost a year away but a rumour of the upcoming iPhone is making headlines.



According to a report, all the variants of the iPhone 17 are set to feature 120Hz displays and if it comes out to be true then it will be the first time that an entire lineup will have 120Hz displays.



Usually, Apple offers the 120Hz displays only to Pro models and 60Hz for the standard models. Apple will unveil 17 series which may come in four variants - iPhone 17, iPhone "Slim" or "Air", iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. iPhone 17 Air may replace the Plus variant next year, as per reports.