All Samsung Galaxy S25 Models To Come With Snapdragon 8 Elite Globally

Qualcomm unveiled its flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite for smartphones and Samsung is among the list of smartphone brands that will launch their devices with the flagship chipset.

Samsung will reportedly use the Snapdragon 8 Elite for the all the Galaxy S25 series globally. The South Korean tech giant was expected to launch the S25 series with its Exynos 2500 but this might not be the case.



Rumours emerged that the Galaxy S25 series will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite after Samsung MX president TM Roh appeared at the Snapdragon Summit 2024. A tipster called Ice universe claimed that Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra will come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

Ice Universe also claimed that the Galaxy S25 series will not be coming with Exynos 2500 and Dimensity 9400 chipsets.



The tech giant launched the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus smartphones Exynos 2400 processor but it had launched the S24 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.



The Snapdragon 8 Elite chip is extremely fast and recent tests shows that it is as fast as Apple's flagship chip. Snapdragon 8 Elite is built with eight cores with a peak clock speed of 4.32GHz. Qualcomm claims that the 8 Elite delivers a 45 per cent improvement in both single and multi-core performance, while web browsing is improved by 62 percent.