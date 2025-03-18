iPhone 17 Lineup Rumoured To Feature 24MP Front Camera

Apple will be launching four iPhone 17 models this year, and all models will feature a 24-megapixel front camera, according to analyst Jeff Pu.

Jeff Pu said that the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max will all have a 24MP front camera, which is a significant upgrade from the 12MP front camera found in all iPhone 16 models.

This camera upgrade was rumoured by other sources, including Apple analyst Ming-Chin Kuo, who earlier predicted that at least one model in the iPhone 17 lineup will feature a 24MP front camera. He also said that it will significantly improve the image quality.

The 24MP front camera will help the photos retain quality even when they are cropped extensively.

Pu also predicted that the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max models will come with 12GB of RAM and a 48MP telephoto camera. The A19 and A19 Pro chips will use TSMC’s third-generation 3nm process, Pu said.

Apart from the camera, Apple is rumored to introduce “ProMotion” technology in all four iPhone 17 models and also MagSafe support in all models.

The iPhone 17 series is expected to be launched this September with significant design changes.