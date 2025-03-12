Alibaba Releases AI Model That Can Read Emotions

Chinese tech company Alibaba released a new artificial intelligence model in a bid to surpass OpenAI’s latest AI model.

Alibaba’s researchers demonstrated the new AI model, R1-Omni, and said that it can read emotions and also offer descriptions of the clothes and environment. This model is the enhanced version of another source model, HumanOmni.

The e-commerce leader is pushing out new releases of AI tools in order to attain the leading position in AI, which is also accelerated by the debut of DeepSeek. In January, Alibaba released Qwen 2.5 artificial intelligence model that it claimed surpassed the highly acclaimed DeepSeek-V3.

Last month, Alibaba partnered with Apple to roll out artificial intelligence features in China and now it aims to take on OpenAI.

OpenAI launched its latest AI model GPT-4.5 in February. The GPT-4.5 has a broader knowledge, deeper understanding of the world, more reliability across a wide range of topics, and a lower rate of “hallucinations”.

GPT‑4.5 comes with the ability to recognize patterns, draw connections, and generate creative insights without reasoning, said OpenAI. The company said that the AI model was trained with “new techniques for supervision that are combined with traditional supervised fine-tuning (SFT) and reinforcement learning from human feedback (RLHF) methods like those used for GPT‑4o.”