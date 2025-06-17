 Top
Alibaba Launches New Qwen3 AI Models For Apple's MLX Architecture

Reuters
17 Jun 2025 12:49 PM IST

The new models would be able to run on a range of Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, MacBook and Mac

Beijing: China's tech giant Alibaba has launched new Qwen3 artificial intelligence models for Apple's MLX architecture, Alibaba said in a statement on Monday.
The new models would be able to run on a range of Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, MacBook and Mac, Alibaba said in a post on Wechat.
Reuters
