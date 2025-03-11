Airtel Partners With Elon Musk’s SpaceX to Bring Starlink to India

New Delhi: Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Tuesday said that it signed a pact with SpaceX to bring Starlink’s high-speed Internet to its customers in India. With this agreement, Airtel and SpaceX have set a stage for further exploring opportunities how both the companies can enhance business offerings in India. However, the deal depends on SpaceX getting regulatory approval from authorities to sell Starlink services in the country.

Under this pact, both Airtel and SpaceX are also learnt to have explored options in offering Starlink equipment in Airtel’s retail stores, Starlink services via Airtel to business customers, opportunities to connect communities, schools and health centres among other facilities across India, even in the rural belts of the country.

In a statement, Airtel said this agreement is subject to SpaceX receiving authorisations to sell Starlink’s satellite communications-based services in India. “Working with SpaceX to offer Starlink services to Airtel customers in India is a significant milestone and further demonstrates the company's commitment to next-generation satellite connectivity,” said Bharti Airtel managing director and vice chairman Gopal Vittal.

“This collaboration enhances our ability to bring world-class high-speed broadband to even the most remote parts of India, ensuring that every individual, business, and community has reliable Internet. Starlink will complement and enhance Airtel’s suite of products to ensure reliable and affordable broadband for our Indian customers – wherever they live and work,” Vittal said.

The statement further said that Airtel and SpaceX would also explore how Starlink could help expand and enhance the Airtel network, as well as SpaceX’s ability to utilise and benefit from Airtel’s ground network infrastructure and other capabilities in India. Airtel already works with Eutelsat OneWeb for satellite Internet. “Starlink will help Airtel expand its coverage to areas with little or no Internet. Businesses and communities in remote locations will also get more options for high-speed connectivity,” it said.

“We are excited to work with Airtel and unlock the transformative impact Starlink can bring to the people of India. We are constantly amazed by the incredible and inspiring things that people, businesses and organisations do when they are connected via Starlink,” SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell said, adding that the Airtel team has played a pivotal role in India’s telecom story, so working with them to complement our direct offering makes great sense for our business.