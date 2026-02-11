Delhi : Ai+ today confirmed February 24 as the official launch date for its newest AIoT lineup, NovaPods (Go, Pro, Clips) and NovaWatch (Active, Kids 4G, Wearbuds). Together, they mark the next step in Ai+'s connected ecosystem: devices designed to look sharp, work seamlessly, and lift the everyday experience in ways you actually feel. One simple promise drives it all: #AddAPlus.

"People don't want more devices. They want fewer frictions," said Madhav Sheth, Founder & CEO, Ai+ Smartphone. "NovaPods and NovaWatch are built to fit naturally into real routines: calls, music, wellness, family safety, without adding complexity. This is Ai+ expanding with intent, and doing it with quiet confidence."

The NovaPods lineup brings three distinct listening styles, all designed around Fashion Forward Tech, and comfort and value to the consumer.

Go is tuned for everyday value, delivering up to 24 hours total playback, IPX4 water resistance, a 10mm driver, and ultra-low 60ms latency, with colour options that land like a fashion choice: Forest Green, Midnight Black, and Ice Blue White.

Pro delivers work and focus, pairing Hesa™ Mic Technology with up to 30 hours of total playback, Hybrid ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) and ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation), and Dual Pairing Mode for seamless switching across devices.

Clips brings style, comfort, and a low risk of ear infection to the forefront with a clip-style approach, designed around zero pressure on the ear canal, with benefits engineered to support longer listening and aligned with Ai+'s #BuiltForYourHealth philosophy.

On the wrist, NovaWatch extends the same thinking: purposeful, connected, and made for everyday India.

Active is built for daily wellness with a 1.73" AMOLED squircle display - a blend of a square and circle shape, and reminiscent of avant-garde, classical watch designs - a smart functional crown, advanced health tracking, and an always-on display. With an IP68 rating, premium essentials are kept clean and uncomplicated.

Kids 4G brings smart safety with two-way video calling, 4G GPS with geo-fencing, a one-click SOS emergency alert, and Class Mode and Parental Control, all anchored by a 1.69" HD display.

For users who want more capability without carrying more, Wearbuds spotlights the brand's innovation promise by blending two categories, featuring built-in earbuds, a 1.43" AMOLED display, up to 2GB music storage, real-time health tracking, built-in ChatGPT, and AI live translation.

Across NovaPods and NovaWatch, the intent remains simple: a connected lineup that feels cohesive, pairs fast and switches easily, and shows up in the moments people actually live in. This intent is born out of Ai+'s Add A Plus philosophy, which aims to elevate customers' lives daily, with more utility, more control, and more delight, quietly delivered.

"AddAPlus isn't a tagline for us, it's a brand promise," added Sheth. "If a device doesn't make life simpler, clearer, or more in control, it doesn't belong in our ecosystem. NovaPods and NovaWatch are built to do exactly that, bring everyday usefulness, connectedness, and design into one experience, without the noise."

NovaPods and NovaWatch will be exclusively available on Flipkart.

About Ai+

Ai+ is India's fastest-growing technology brand, built from the ground up to serve a future shaped by applied intelligence and sovereign innovation. At its core is NxtQuantum OS, India's first native mobile operating system, designed for performance, privacy, and purposeful simplicity. Every Ai+ device blends clean design, battery-optimised hardware, and applied intelligent software to elevate everyday experiences by Adding A Plus.

From redefining smartphones under the Ai+ Smartphone banner to pioneering the Laptab and now the NovaPods as part of the company's Connected Ecosystem, Ai+ is creating new product categories and a new standard for trust, immersive experience, and accessibility. Rooted in a privacy-first architecture and a commitment to equitable access, Ai+ stands for more than specs - it stands for India's next era of user-owned, future-ready technology.

About NxtQuantum Shift Technologies

NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for a digital-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign operating system, and is committed to building technology that is authored in India and globally competitive.