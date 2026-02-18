AI and Ultra-Fast Delivery Power Amazon’s Valentine Rush

Amazon India today said that customers embraced curated selection, AI-powered discovery tools and ultra-fast delivery to shop for premium and personalized gifts ahead of Valentine’s Day. Customers shopped across a wide range of categories including chocolates, fresh flowers, fragrances, jewellery, beauty, fashion, electronics and gift cards, driven by wide selection and fast delivery options.

“This Valentine’s Day, we saw a strong uptick in premium and curated gifting options across categories like chocolates, fresh flowers, fragrances, jewelry, beauty, fashion, electronics and gift cards. Furthermore, trends reflect the growing enthusiasm among Gen Z and millennial customers for celebrating special occasions. Chocolates and fresh flowers emerged as top gifting choices with fresh flowers alone witnessing a 1.4X YoY growth. The most popular picks were the pack of 50, 24 and 12 red roses by brands like FlowerAura and IGP. Customers used AI-powered tools like Rufus to simply ask for gifting options, make product comparisons and shop with ease. Our curated storefronts, gifting guides and personalized recommendations, along with convenient same-day, next-day delivery and ultra-fast delivery in minutes were appreciated immensely by customers.” said Saurabh Srivastava, Vice President, Amazon India.

Unique, personalized gifts dominated Valentine’s shopping

Gifting emerged as one of the most popular categories with a 1.2X YoY growth with premium segments such as luxury chocolates and curated hampers seeing over 1.3X YoY growth. Other popular gifts were cakes & flower combos and experiential gift sets.

Popular brands in this category were FlowerAura, Healthy Treats, Lindt and Cadbury. Ferrero Rocher collections, curated bath and body gift sets, fragrance hampers, strawberries, roses and chocolate-based gift boxes saw their highest sales, highlighting a clear preference for indulgent, thoughtfully packaged gifts. New customers from tier 2 and 3 cities demonstrated the highest growth and engagement, showing deeper penetration of occasion-led gifting beyond metros.

Traditional romance: Chocolates and fresh flowers lead the way

Fresh flowers category saw a 1.4X YoY growth, with rising customer demand for curated floral gifting. This category saw strong traction among Gen Z and millennial customers with classic romantic assortments leading the surge. Among the top-selling products, the pack of 50 Red Roses saw the highest growth at over 1.7X YoY, followed by the pack of 24 Red Roses at over 1.3X YoY and the pack of 12 mixed roses at more than 1.2X YoY, reflecting a clear preference for premium, thoughtfully curated floral arrangements.

Popular gifting brands were FlowerAura, IGP, The FloralMart, EG2i, Floralbay and Shades of Spring, offering customers a wide selection of fresh and premium floral options.

Fashion and beauty emerge as luxury gifting choices

This Valentine’s Day saw increased participation from young shoppers, driving a 1.3X YoY growth. Furthermore, 2X growth was witnessed by leading youth-focused brands such as Tokyo Talkies, Sassafras, Highlander, Fastrack, Bewakoof, GAP, The Souled Store, Lavie, Puma, Casio and Salty.

Jewellery emerged as another top-selling product category with a 1.4X increase in demand, followed by Watches and Beauty at 1.3X each and Apparel at 1.2X, reflecting a growing preference for expressive, occasion-led fashion and accessories among younger customers.

Ultra-fast delivery and convenience drive last-minute celebrations

Customers across Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bangalore turned to Amazon Now for chocolates and gifts delivered within minutes, with thousands of products reaching their special loved ones while they enjoyed exclusive offers.