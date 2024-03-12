Agni-V had its origins in Hyderabad defence labs

HYDERABAD: The Agni-V missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Reentry Vehicle (MIRV) technology that was test fired successfully on Monday was developed at the Hyderabad-based Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex.

With the latest version of the Agni series of missiles passing with flying colours in a ‘textbook launch’, the three defence research, design and production facilities at the complex – Research Centre Imarat, Advanced Systems Laboratory, and Defence Research Development Laboratories – have added one more feather in their caps, adding to India’s missile development, testing and deployment prowess.