OnceMore.io Crosses 1 Million Users in Just 42 Hours, Faster Than ChatGPT

Hyderabad: OnceMore.io has created history in the global technology and entertainment space by reaching one million registered users in just 42 hours. This remarkable achievement came in less than half the time it took ChatGPT to touch the same milestone, setting a new benchmark for what can truly be called an “overnight success.”





At its heart, OnceMore.io is a next-generation fan engagement platform that enables audiences to connect more deeply with their favourite films, music, sports, and other forms of entertainment. The platform allows fans to participate creatively and emotionally, turning every interaction into a unique and personalised digital experience.



The phenomenal growth of OnceMore.io was driven by its collaboration with the Telugu blockbuster *They Call Him OG*, featuring Shri Pawan Kalyan. Fans rushed to the platform to unlock exclusive digital experiences, collect film-inspired fan cards, and access special content. A few lucky participants even received autographed comics from the creators, making it a one-of-a-kind experience that connected audiences with their favourite star in a new and meaningful way.

“This is not just about the numbers, it’s about emotion and belonging,” said Akash Mamidi, Founder of OnceMore.io. “Fans today want to be part of the story. OnceMore gives them that opportunity, to play, win, create, and engage with the entertainment they love in exciting new ways.”





Industry experts have hailed OnceMore.io’s rapid rise as a landmark moment for entertainment technology. By combining artificial intelligence with fan emotion and reward-based engagement, the platform is being viewed as a model for how entertainment communities of the future will evolve, where every movie, team, or artist can build a vibrant, interactive ecosystem of fans.

Even before its public debut, OnceMore.io had attracted strong investor backing from Unshackled Ventures and other leading supporters, reflecting the growing confidence in its long-term vision and scalability.



OnceMore.io’s next major partnership is with India’s biggest movie, and discussions are actively underway with leading entertainment entities across the globe.



“We believe the future of entertainment belongs to the fans,” added Akash Mamidi. “OnceMore.io is where fandom turns into a real experience, not just a feeling.”