9 out of 10 Working Women in India Confident Using AI at Work: LinkedIn

India: As AI reshapes the landscape of work, research from LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network, shows that women professionals in India are not just keeping pace with AI adoption - they are moving ahead of men in building AI confidence and capability.

LinkedIn data reveals that 9 in 10 women professionals in India (90%) say they feel confident using AI tools at work, compared to 86% of men. Women are also more proactive about strengthening their AI capabilities, with 35% actively learning AI skills to improve their job prospects, versus 29% of men.

This momentum extends beyond the workplace. Among entrepreneurs, women founders in India are significantly more optimistic (78%) about their company’s growth outlook than men (66%). Many are driving digital transformation within their businesses by prioritising AI powered automation, smarter workflows, and data-driven decision-making to scale operations.

Nirajita Banerjee, LinkedIn Career Expert and India Senior Managing Editor, says, “Even as India’s working women show strong confidence in using AI tools at work, the broader labour market reality remains sobering. LinkedIn platform data shows that women’s labour force participation in India is still relatively low at 28.1%. Bridging that gap will require more than technology alone. What’s encouraging, however, is that many women who are already in the workforce are proactively building AI skills and experimenting with new tools. As AI automates routine work and reshapes job roles, professionals who combine technical curiosity with strong human skills will have an advantage. Ensuring more women can access and benefit from these opportunities will be critical to building a more inclusive future of work.”

As professionals navigate this evolving landscape, AI is reshaping how we search for work, connect with opportunity, and showcase our potential. Here are LinkedIn’s tips for harnessing AI to transform the way you work:

● Let AI tackle the routine: processing data, automating repetitive tasks, and taking care of repetitive tasks. Use this freed-up time to put your human edge to work, doing what AI can't do: interpret insights, make strategic calls, and lead with empathy.

● Treat AI as a catalyst for your own learning: Use AI to explore adjacent fields, learn new concepts quickly, or identify skill gaps. Tools like LinkedIn Learning's AI-powered coaching recommend learning paths based on your role, goals, and existing skills, removing the barrier of not knowing where to start.

● Amplify your human skills: Think of AI as a collaborator that sharpens your capabilities. Use it to test ideas, brainstorm creative solutions, or simulate outcomes. This partnership elevates your critical thinking, turning good ideas into well-articulated, data-backed proposals that stand out.

● Master the art of the prompt: AI fluency is quickly becoming an expectation, but the real edge comes from knowing how to direct it. Invest time in crafting effective prompts. This skill transforms you into a hybrid professional, making you indispensable in any room.

● Use AI for your career, not just your day job: Don't limit AI to drafting emails. Let it transform how you manage your professional future. With tools like LinkedIn's AI-powered Job Search, you can use natural language to find roles based on your goals and skills, and LinkedIn’s Job Match will show you where and how well you fit.

AI doesn’t just let you do your job more efficiently, it also makes space for you to focus on where you're headed next. As a woman professional navigating the changing tides, embracing AI is more than a career advantage – it’s a conscious call to move towards the career you want.