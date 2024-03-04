Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Features, Price in India

Samsung, India’s largest electronics brand, announced the launch of Galaxy F15 5G that offers users a superior smartphone experience with several segment-only features that sets it apart from its predecessors. Galaxy F15 5G stands out with a segment best 6000mAh battery and other segment-only features such as sAMOLED display, four generations of Android upgrades and five years of security updates ensuring users can enjoy the latest features and enhanced security for years to come.

“With Galaxy F15 5G, our first 2024 Galaxy F series smartphone, we are underlining our commitment to empower our customers’ lives through powerful devices. The launch of Galaxy F15 5G signifies our unwavering dedication to meaningful innovation, enabling users to unlock their full potential,” said Aditya Babbar, Vice President, MX Business, Samsung India.

“With multiple segment-only features including sAMOLED display, our promise of four generations of Android upgrades and five years of security updates alongside a segment-best 6000mAh battery, we are ensuring a fun user experience with Galaxy F15 5G, especially for the Gen Z generation who live a fast-paced life,” he added.

Design & Display

Galaxy F15 5G dons the premium signature Galaxy look, exuding elegance and sophistication. Galaxy F15 5G features a segment-only 6.5” sAMOLED display for an immersive viewing experience. With the sAMOLED display, scrolling through social media feeds, especially in bright sunlight, is a breeze for tech-savvy Gen Z and millennial customers. Available in Ash Black, Groovy Violet and Jazzy Green, Galaxy F15 5G offers a choice of colours to match every style.

Battery

Galaxy F15 5G comes with segment-best 6000 mAh battery that can power your smartphone for up to two days, allowing users to binge on their favourite entertainment. Additionally, the 25W Super-Fast Charging feature ensures that the device quickly regains power, keeping you connected and productive throughout the day.

Processor

Along with impressive segment-only features, Galaxy F15 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, which is capable of handling demanding tasks with ease. Additionally, it comes with the RAM plus feature, which provides extra virtual RAM of upto 12 GB. This ensures smooth app operation and enhances multitasking capabilities of the device for the users.

Camera

Galaxy F15 5G sports a 50MP triple camera setup with Video Digital Image Stabilization (VDIS) to reduce blur or distortion in videos arising from unsteady or shaky movements. Galaxy F15 5G also houses a 13MP front camera for crisp and clear selfies.

Galaxy Experiences

Galaxy F15 5G redefines consumer experience with innovations such as Voice Focus that cuts the ambient noise for a truly amazing calling experience. Galaxy F15 5G comes with a host of exciting features that elevate the Galaxy Experience. The Quick Share feature enables users to instantly share files, photos and documents with any other device, even if they are faraway, including your laptop and tab, privately. Additionally, Galaxy F15 5G comes with the Smart Hotspot feature, which makes shared connectivity effortless. The device also features Knox Vault chipset, built at the chip level, designed to safeguard your sensitive data, such as PINs, passwords and patterns, in a separate tamper-resistant storage for protection against software and hardware threats.

Future Ready