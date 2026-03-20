11th Edition of HCLTech Grant Winners Announced

HCLFoundation, which drives the corporate social responsibility agenda of global technology company HCLTech in India, today announced the winners of the 11th edition of the HCLTech Grant.

HCLTech Grant supports Indian non-government organizations (NGOs) undertaking innovative and transformative projects across the themes of Water, Biodiversity, Healthcare and Education. This year’s edition sees the introduction of Water as a category and increased grant outlay to ₹24 crores (approx. $2.58 million, 1 INR=93 USD).

Four NGOs will receive ₹5 crore (approx. $537,000) each for their proposed projects.

· Water Category: Gramin Vikas Vigyan Samiti (GRAVIS), Rajasthan. To enhance water harvesting and storage to build resilient and sustainable desert communities in the Thar desert, covering 10 villages in Barmer district.

· Biodiversity Category: Live Foundation, Jharkhand. To revive biodiversity and forest ecosystems through community-led in-situ conservation in 50 villages in West Singhbhum district.

· Health Category: Goodwill Foundation, Mizoram. To improve the health and well-being of rural communities by enhancing access to healthcare services in 40 villages in Mamit district.

· Education Category: Mahila Jan Adhikar Samiti, Rajasthan. To promote gender equality among young women through holistic education in 30 villages in Ajmer district.

Additionally, eight NGOs will receive ₹50 lakh (~$53,700) each for their proposed projects.

· Water: Leh Nutrition Project, Ladakh; Watershed Organisation Trust, Madhya Pradesh

· Biodiversity: Regional Centre for Development Cooperation, Odisha; South Asian Forum for Environment (SAFE), West Bengal

· Health: EKJUT, Jharkhand; Utkarsh Welfare Foundation, Uttar Pradesh

· Education: Shri Bhuvneshwari Mahila Ashram, Uttarakhand; Youth Council for Development Alternatives, Odisha

“Over a decade now, HCLTech Grant has been a catalyst for change in the development sector and contributed to the Viksit Bharat vision. It has empowered NGOs to innovate and scale up creatively to solve complex social and environmental issues, especially at the last mile. Congratulations to the winning NGOs and we wish them the very best for their mission to bring visible and inclusive changes to the communities they are working in,” said Dr. Nidhi Pundhir, Director, HCLFoundation.

For this edition, 7,274 registrations were received from NGOs across India. The winners were selected by a distinguished jury, which included Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCLTech; Robin Ann Abrams (Jury Chair), Former Board Member, HCLTech; Pallavi Shroff, Managing Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co; BS Baswan, Former HRD Secretary and Former Director, Indian Institute of Public Administration; Dr. Richard Lariviere, Sanskrit Scholar & President Emeritus, The Field Museum, Chicago and Suresh Narayanan, Former Chairman & Managing Director, Nestle India Ltd.