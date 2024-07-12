Hyderabad: A local court in Ranga Reddy district has sentenced a Tanzanian national to 12 years Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) for carrying 2,980 grams of heroin at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad here on June 21, 2021.



The sleuths of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had intercepted the Tanzanian national arriving at RGIA for carrying heroin cleverly concealed in checked-in baggage. They seized the contraband valued at Rs. 19.37 crore from the passenger after arresting under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act-1985.

Investigation was carried out and a complaint was filed before the MSJ Court in Ranga Reddy district in L B Nagar. The court conducted the trial and opined that the prosecution has established the guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubt for the offences punishable under Section 23(c) of the NDPS Act-1985 and convicted her under Section 235(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

The court awarded rigorous imprisonment for a term of 12 years and imposed a fine of Rs. 1 lakh for the offences punishable under Sections 23(c) of NDPS Act and in default the accused must undergo a simple imprisonment for a period of six more months.