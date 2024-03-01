Chennai: The protests of the people against the polluting Sterlite Copper Smelter plant in Thoothukudi and the strong legal battle launched by the state government were the reasons behind the Supreme Court refusing to accept the company management’s plea for the re-opening of the plant, Chief Minister M K Stalin said.

Praising the verdict as a historic one, in a message on X, Stalin vowed to protect the people of the State from any danger and said that the counter arguments put forth by the government had broken every claim of the management that opposed the order to close down the environmentally unfriendly plant.