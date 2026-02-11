‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ Gets A Sequel

Zoya Akhtar’s iconic 2011 hit Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is getting a sequel. The director is reuniting Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar for an encore to the popular film.

According to a core member of the cast the sequel won’t just be more of the same. “It will be the same characters. The three protagonists will be now in their 50s and will reunite to travel for a reunion holiday. But the situation circumstances, etc will be totally different. Also the female cast will be different,” says the cast member. The 2011 film starred Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin in the female leads. Who will it be this time hasn’t been disclosed yet.